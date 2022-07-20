Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $3,290.00 to $165.00. The stock traded as low as $113.41 and last traded at $113.96, with a volume of 5453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.77.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,250,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

