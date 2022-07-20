Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Acquires 538,867 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 538,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £657,417.74 ($785,914.81).

On Friday, July 15th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 121,809 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £147,388.89 ($176,197.12).

On Wednesday, July 13th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 154,493 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £183,846.67 ($219,780.84).

On Monday, July 11th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 10,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £12,700 ($15,182.31).

On Friday, July 8th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 52,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £67,174.40 ($80,304.12).

On Tuesday, July 5th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 32,304 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £41,672.16 ($49,817.29).

On Wednesday, June 29th, Sehat Sutardja bought 19,690 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £27,369.10 ($32,718.59).

On Friday, June 17th, Sehat Sutardja bought 387,668 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £542,735.20 ($648,816.74).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sehat Sutardja bought 33,795 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £51,368.40 ($61,408.73).

On Monday, June 13th, Sehat Sutardja bought 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £306,000 ($365,809.92).

On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja bought 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,920.07 ($29,790.88).

Shares of LON:AWE opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £880.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,920.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 15.94 and a quick ratio of 15.91. Alphawave IP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.66).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 311 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($5.98) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

