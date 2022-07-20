Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.31. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 417 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aluminum Co. of China Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Aluminum Co. of China Dividend Announcement

Aluminum Co. of China ( NYSE:ACH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Aluminum Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

