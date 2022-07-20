Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ieq Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $127,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average is $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.