Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.9 %

AMZN opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average is $137.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.