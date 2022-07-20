Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.9 %

AMZN opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

