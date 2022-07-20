Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after buying an additional 43,840,921 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Ambev by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after buying an additional 6,502,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after buying an additional 7,564,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ambev by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,775,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,246,000 after buying an additional 4,573,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ambev by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 4,548,521 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

