American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $499,693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

