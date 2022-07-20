Amphenol (APH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q2 guidance at $0.66-0.68 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 941,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 54.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

