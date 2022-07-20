Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,580,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,442,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,966 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

