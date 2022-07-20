Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.20.

AJG opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.69 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average is $162.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

