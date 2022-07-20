Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Price Target at $3,233.33

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,233.33.

Several brokerages have commented on WZZAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $21.94 on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

