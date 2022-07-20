Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for abrdn (ABDN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of abrdn (LON: ABDN) in the last few weeks:

7/13/2022 – abrdn was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 210 ($2.51).

7/11/2022 – abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 175 ($2.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 187 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.15). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – abrdn had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.79) price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – abrdn had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 187 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

6/17/2022 – abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 190 ($2.27). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – abrdn had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – abrdn had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.51) price target on the stock.

abrdn Price Performance

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 158.70 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 345.00. abrdn plc has a twelve month low of GBX 148.75 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.59). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 201.11.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

