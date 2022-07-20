Analyzing Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) & Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 12.26% 11.41% 0.97% Bank of Hawaii 35.44% 17.99% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

50.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $144.45 million 4.48 $20.04 million $0.60 24.25 Bank of Hawaii $698.07 million 4.39 $253.37 million $6.07 12.53

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Bank of Hawaii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Old Second Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00

Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.18%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Old Second Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 63 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 54 branch locations and 307 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, and a customer service center, as well as through online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

