ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) Insider Andrew D. Newland Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) insider Andrew D. Newland acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($119,545.73).

ANGLE Trading Down 6.1 %

AGL opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £170.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.81. ANGLE plc has a one year low of GBX 71.70 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 163.75 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.33) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

