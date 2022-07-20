AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 1.9 %

AU opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,542 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,479,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 432,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

