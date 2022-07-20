AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 1.9 %
AU opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $26.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
