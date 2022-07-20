Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Trading Down 2.3%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03. 245,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,052,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.