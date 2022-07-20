ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.59. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

