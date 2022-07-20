Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,090,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 28,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 3.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

