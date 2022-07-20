Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.89.

AR stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 3.71.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 40.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 78,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

