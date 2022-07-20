APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 10,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in APA by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in APA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

