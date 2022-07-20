Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 11.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.43. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

