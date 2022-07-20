Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

AAPL opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average is $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

