Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,831,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,367,456,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 28,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 307,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.43.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.