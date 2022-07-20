Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in Apple by 27.1% in the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 40.0% in the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

