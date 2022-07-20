Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.