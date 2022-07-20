Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,834,400 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 6,085,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,369,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

ARNGF stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARNGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.