Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.9 %

AJG opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.93. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $136.69 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

