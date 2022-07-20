Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada downgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $17.57, but opened at $16.78. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Asana shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 28,674 shares trading hands.
ASAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,786 shares of company stock valued at $316,462. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
