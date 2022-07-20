Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada downgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $17.57, but opened at $16.78. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Asana shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 28,674 shares trading hands.

ASAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,786 shares of company stock valued at $316,462. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Asana by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Asana by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.