Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

NYSE ABG opened at $174.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

