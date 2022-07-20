Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $174.96 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.69 and a 200-day moving average of $173.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

