Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,556 Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

