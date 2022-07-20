Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,701,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of STKS opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $263.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

