Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $232,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 6.0 %

TDG stock opened at $574.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.55. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.