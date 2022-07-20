Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 262 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bill.com by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.