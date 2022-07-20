Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $206,000 Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.57 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,544.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,544.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,953 shares of company stock worth $2,728,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

