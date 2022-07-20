Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.50. The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $10.68. Atlas shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1,032 shares.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

