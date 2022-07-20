Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atos Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Atos has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atos from €29.00 ($29.29) to €26.00 ($26.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cheuvreux cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.16) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

