Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 16,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

