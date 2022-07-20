Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 16,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.