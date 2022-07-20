Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Stuart Last Buys 1,218 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Stuart Last purchased 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £9,987.60 ($11,939.75).
Audioboom Group Price Performance
BOOM stock opened at GBX 696 ($8.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,179.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,611.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.36 million and a PE ratio of 2,109.09. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 684.20 ($8.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.24).
About Audioboom Group
