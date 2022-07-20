Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Stuart Last Buys 1,218 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Stuart Last purchased 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £9,987.60 ($11,939.75).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

BOOM stock opened at GBX 696 ($8.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,179.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,611.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.36 million and a PE ratio of 2,109.09. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 684.20 ($8.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.24).

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

About Audioboom Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.