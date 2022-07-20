Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

AUPH opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

