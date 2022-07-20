Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY22 guidance at $6.92-7.04 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

