Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

