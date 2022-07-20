Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 633 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

