Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 717 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

BUG opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.