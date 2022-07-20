Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 983 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,758,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.22. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

