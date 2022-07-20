Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

