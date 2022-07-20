Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $399.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $332.67 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

