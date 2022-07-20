Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after buying an additional 347,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after buying an additional 156,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after buying an additional 1,166,606 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $400,946,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $364,271,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.