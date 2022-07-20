Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,639 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 323,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Huntsman by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 802,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,984,000 after buying an additional 62,295 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 82,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

